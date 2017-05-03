BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc:
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results; meets commitments; reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $1.17
* Q1 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.67 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc- spirit's backlog at end of q1 of 2017 was approximately $46 billion
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenue $6.8 - $6.9 billion
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $450 million - $500 million
* Sees 2017 earnings per share $4.60 - $4.85
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.81, revenue view $6.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment