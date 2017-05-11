BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 11 Spirit Airlines Inc
* Reached agreement with air line pilots association, international to extend indefinitely temporary restraining order
* TRO will remain in effect until collective bargaining agreement is signed, ratified - SEC filing
* Extended temporary restraining order replaces need for co to seek a preliminary injunction in federal court - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r4DNmp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.