GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 30 Spirit Airlines Inc
* Spirit airlines inc says entered into a framework agreement, dated as of march 29, 2017, with certain financial institutions
* Spirit airlines-pursuant to agreement $228 million debt financing shall be provided for 1 airbus a320-200,5 airbus a321-200 aircraft
* Spirit airlines inc - each loan to be extended under framework agreement will be funded on or about delivery date of each aircraft
* Spirit airlines inc - each loan will have a 12-year term and will amortize quarterly on a mortgage-style basis - sec filing
* Spirit airlines inc - each loan to be extended under framework agreement will be secured by a first-priority security interest in individual aircraft Source text (bit.ly/2nnIjuF) Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.