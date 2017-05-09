BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 9 Spirit Airlines Inc:
* Spirit Airlines - on may 8, filed action for temporary restraining order against air line pilots association, international, certain other named defendants
* Spirit Airlines Inc - co believes it will ultimately reach an agreement with its pilot union and will continue to work toward that goal - sec filing
* Spirit Airlines - filed action for temporary restraining order in order to address "improper activity" under Railway Labor Act
* Spirit Airlines Inc - company and its pilots are in process of federally-supervised mediation Source text - bit.ly/2q2b8yW Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.