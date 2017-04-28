April 28 Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Sees 2Q17 available seat miles up 16.7% - SEC Filing

* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%

* Sees FY17 available seat miles up 17.0% to 17.5%

* Sees FY 2017 gross capital expenditures $865 million

* Sees 2Q17 adjusted CASM ex-fuel up 3.5% to 4.5%

* Sees FY17 adjusted CASM ex-fuel flat to down 1%