* Duke Energy Corp - entered into a $1 billion credit agreement
April 28 Spirit Airlines Inc:
* Sees 2Q17 available seat miles up 16.7% - SEC Filing
* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%
* Sees FY17 available seat miles up 17.0% to 17.5%
* Sees FY 2017 gross capital expenditures $865 million
* Sees 2Q17 adjusted CASM ex-fuel up 3.5% to 4.5%
* Sees FY17 adjusted CASM ex-fuel flat to down 1% Source text: (bit.ly/2pbYkXT) Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.