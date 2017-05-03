May 3 Spirit Realty Capital Inc:

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $165.4 million versus $168.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.80 to $0.84

* Q1 revenue view $164.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc says company withdrawing its prior $250 million net acquisition target

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: