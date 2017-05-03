BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Spirit Realty Capital Inc:
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $165.4 million versus $168.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.80 to $0.84
* Q1 revenue view $164.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc says company withdrawing its prior $250 million net acquisition target
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.