April 25 Nikkei :

* Spk's dividend is seen growing to 65 yen for the year ending in march 2018, up 2 yen from estimates for the previous year- Nikkei

* Spk corp's operating profit for fiscal 2016 likely increased 2% to a record of around 1.7 billion yen ($15.4 million) - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)