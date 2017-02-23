Feb 23 Splunk Inc:
* Splunk Inc announces fiscal fourth quarter and full year
2017 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.54
* Q4 revenue $306.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $288.2
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $1.185 billion
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $231 million to $233 million
* Splunk inc says q4 license revenues were $190.5 million,
up 35pct year-over-year
* Splunk Inc - fiscal Q1 2018 non-gaap operating margin is
expected to be between negative 2pct and negative 4pct.
* Sees FY 2018 cloud revenues expected to be approximately
$85 million
* FY 2018 non-gaap operating margin is expected to be
approximately 8pct
* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2018 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $241.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
