April 26 Spok Holdings Inc:

* Spok reports 2017 first quarter operating results; software bookings and backlog increase, wireless trends improve

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $41.4 million versus $45.4 million

* Spok Holdings Inc - authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program

* Spok Holdings Inc - declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share

* Spok Holdings Inc qtrly software bookings of $19.8 million, compared to $15.1 million in prior year quarter

* Spok Holdings Inc - software backlog totaled $40.6 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $38.3 million at december 31, 2016

* Spok Holdings Inc - intend to utilize our healthy balance sheet and ability to generate operating cash flow to fund new repurchase program

* Spok Holdings Inc - maintaining 2017 guidance range that we provided last quarter

* Spok Holdings Inc - maintaining 2017 guidance range that we provided last quarter

* Spok Holdings Inc - expects 2017 total revenue to range from $161 million to $177 million