May 5 SPONDA OYJ

* JAN-MARCH TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED TO EUR 66.1 (59.3) MILLION

* JAN-MARCH OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 44.3 (46.7) MILLION

* ESTIMATES THAT NET OPERATING INCOME FOR 2017 WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 182-192 MILLION

* SAYS DEVELOPMENT OF NET OPERATING INCOME WILL BE AFFECTED BY INCREASE IN PROPERTY TAXES IN 2017 AND ONE PROPERTY BEING VACATED FOR RENOVATION.

* ESTIMATES THAT COMPANY ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS IN 2017 WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 106-116 MILLION