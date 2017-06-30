UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :
* SIGNS SEYDOU DOUMBIA FROM AS ROMA ON A LOAN FOR 2017/18 SEASON WITH PURCHASE OPTION
Source text: bit.ly/2txOIdv
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources