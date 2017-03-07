March 7 Sports Direct International Plc
* A number of recent press reports have incorrectly stated
that Sports Direct has acquired Agent Provocateur
* Agent Provocateur has been acquired by Four (Holdings)
Limited, a company in which Sports Direct has a shareholding of
25%
* Amount paid for shareholding in Four (Holdings) Limited
was £8.75m
* We continue to believe devaluation of the Euro against the
Dollar will impact on gross margin
* Our Euro/Dollar exchange rate is currently hedged at 1.46,
which is due to expire at end of FY17
* We currently have no Euro/Dollar hedging in place for FY18
