UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc
* Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $156.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.9 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 6.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.14
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $189 million to $194 million
* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings - Entered into an amendment to term loan agreement with lender which provides with increased covenant flexibility.
* For fiscal year 2017, company is reiterating its previously provided annual guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $192.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources