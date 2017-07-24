BRIEF-Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings says its unit entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement, dated May 28, 2010 - SEC Filing​

July 24 (Reuters) - Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc - ‍On July 24, unit entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement, dated may 28, 2010 - SEC Filing​

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc - ‍Amendment lowers interest rate paid on borrowings under revolving credit facility by 25 basis points​

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings - Amendment increases amount available to borrow under co's senior secured revolving credit facility by $15 million to $150mln Source text: [bit.ly/2tEKL7g] Further company coverage: