UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 SPot Coffee (Canada) Ltd
* SPot Coffee provides an update on its franchise activities
* SPot Coffee (Canada) Ltd - Company's financial plan anticipates payment of all its outstanding debentures by summer of 2017
* SPot Coffee (Canada) - Financial plan anticipates attaining positive EBITDA corporate level-wise albeit already attaining positive EBITDA at café level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources