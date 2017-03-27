UPDATE 3-Blimp at U.S. Open golf tourney crashes in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.
March 27 (Reuters) -
* Spotify says acquires MightyTv
* MightyTv founder/CEO Brian Adams will be joining Spotify as VP of technology Source text: (bit.ly/2nEVD0W)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. court on Thursday declined to block the Federal Communications Commission from easing Obama-era limits on local television ownership, which could have prevented Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators.
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 15 The scene outside the courthouse where 12 jurors are determining Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial devolved on Thursday into a circus-like atmosphere, complete with dramatic confrontations, marching drummers and a bubble machine.