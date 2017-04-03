BRIEF-Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
April 3 Spotless Group Holdings Ltd
* Update on unsolicited takeover offer from Downer
* Board of spotless is currently undertaking a detailed review and evaluation of offer for shareholders
* Board reiterates that shareholders should take no action at this stage, and in assessing offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited