BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
May 15 SPR Therapeutics
* SPR Therapeutics awarded $6 million contract from the United States department of defense to advance non-opioid pain relief therapy
* SPR Therapeutics - awarded contract from U.S. DOD to advance sprint peripheral nerve stimulation system for non-opioid relief of acute and chronic pain Source text for Eikon:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)