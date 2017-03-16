March 16 Sprague Resources Lp -
* Sprague will pay total consideration of approximately $70
million, plus payments for inventory and other customary items
* Sprague Resources Lp announces strategic acquisition of
two refined product terminals on Long Island
* Carbo transaction is expected to be accretive to
distributable cash flow
* Carbo transaction is expected to be accretive to
distributable cash flow
* Consideration is comprised of approximately $30 million of
SRLP units to be issued at closing, $10 million in cash paid at
closing
* Intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its
senior secured credit facility
* Carbo transaction is expected to generate approximately
$8 to $10 million of adjusted EBITDA annually.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: