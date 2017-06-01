EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso, stocks slump after surprise MSCI snub
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on
Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after
index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the
country in its emerging markets index.
MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President
Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to
reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets
Index.
Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange
rest