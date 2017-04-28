April 28 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and
reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Q1 loss per share $0.69
* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash, cash equivalents
and marketable securities were $21.1 million as of March 31,
2017
* Spring Bank Pharma - anticipates existing cash, cash
equivalents will enable it to fund operating expenses and capex
requirements into Q3 of 2018
* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - remains on track and
anticipates reporting top-line results from SB 9200 25mg
monotherapy dosing cohort in Q2 of 2017
