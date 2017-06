BRIEF-Ipsen and Exelixis announce IRC confirms cabozantinib significantly improved progression-free survival compared to sunitinib

* IPSEN SA - IPSEN AND ITS PARTNER EXELIXIS ANNOUNCE INDEPENDENT RADIOLOGY COMMITTEE REVIEW CONFIRMS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA