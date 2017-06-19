WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Sprint Corp
* CEO Marcelo Claure's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $30 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Sprint Corp - CFO Tarek Robbiati's 2016 total compensation was $3.2 million versus $11.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Marcelo Claure's FY 2015 total compensation included $22.1 million in stock awards
* CFO Tarek Robbiati's 2015 total compensation included $8.8 million of stock awards Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tGwzGk) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.