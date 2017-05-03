BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Sprint Corp:
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $8.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.93 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 adjusted ebitda of $10.7 billion to $11.2 billion
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 operating income of $2 billion to $2.5 billion
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, of $3.5 billion to $4 billion
* Sprint Corp qtrly sprint platform postpaid arpu $47.34 versus $51.68
* Sprint corpqtrly sprint platform prepaid arpu $30.08 versus $27.72
* Sprint - q4 total retail postpaid churn of 1.75 percent versus 1.72 percent
* Sprint - q4 sprint platform postpaid net losses of 118,000 versus 56,000 net additions
* Sprint - q4 total retail prepaid churn of 4.99 percent versus 5.65 percent
* Sprint - q4 sprint platform prepaid net additions of 180,000 versus 264,000 net losses
* Sprint - total sprint platform end of period connections at q4-end 59.7 million versus 59.5 million at q3-end
* Sprint-Saw significant improvements in prepaid business in quarter, adding 180,000 customers and returning to customer growth for first time in two years
* Sprint - delivered $2.1 billion of year-over-year reductions in cost of service and selling, general and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment