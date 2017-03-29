GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Sprint Corp :
* Says can lease Samsung Galaxy S8 for $31.25 per month for 18 months or lease Samsung Galaxy S8+ for $35.42 per month for 18 months
* Says for limited time, one can pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 with co, upgrade any time after 12 lease payments to the latest Galaxy smartphone
* Says Samsung Galaxy S8 will also be available from Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile USA on April 21 Source text - sprint.co/2nhzFNs Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.