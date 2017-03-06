March 6 Sprott Resource Holdings Inc

* Sprott Resource Holdings announces marketed offering of units

* Each warrant will expire on February 9, 2022 and has a strike price of $0.333 per common share

* Each offered unit consists of one class "A" common share in capital of SRHI, 1 common share purchase warrant in capital of SRHI

* SRHI intends to use net proceeds of offering towards making investments in natural resources sector