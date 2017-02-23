Feb 23 Spx Corp
* SPX reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $395.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.6
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Targeting 2017 core revenue in a range of $1.3 to $1.4
billion
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in
a range of $1.55 to $1.70
* Sees 2017 core segment income margin of 12-13 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
