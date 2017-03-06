UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
March 6 SQI Diagnostics Inc
* SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 21.9 million units of company at a price of $0.16 per unit
* SQI Diagnostics - intends to use net proceeds of private placement to fund co's product commercialization & manufacturing programs, sales and marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold