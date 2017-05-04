BRIEF-Kingwaytek Technology says 2016 dividend record date is July 11
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 11
May 4 Sqli SA:
* Acquires Swedish digital agency Star Republic
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017
* Acquisition will be financed in cash and will be immediately accretive
* Star Republic will be consolidated with retroactive effect from May 1, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2p9ZqR3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 11
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 9
* May aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 268.357 million