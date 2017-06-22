UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it completed repurchase of 3 million shares of its common stock via take over bid, representing 2.5 percent of outstanding
* Says shares repurchased at the price of 9.24 billion yen in total, during the period from May 25 to June 21
* Says settlement date is July 13
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vazR7e
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources