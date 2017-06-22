June 22 Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it completed repurchase of 3 million shares of its common stock via take over bid, representing 2.5 percent of outstanding

* Says shares repurchased at the price of 9.24 billion yen in total, during the period from May 25 to June 21

* Says settlement date is July 13

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vazR7e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)