BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 Square Inc
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* Announced pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.375% per year
* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $350 million in aggregate principal amount
* Also granted initial purchasers of notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $40 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with initial purchasers and their affiliates and other financial institutions
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp