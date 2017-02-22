BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Square Inc
* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.04
* Gross Payment Volume (GPV) for the fourth quarter was $13.7 billion, up 34% year over year
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $449.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Square Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion; Sees Q1 revenue $440m to $452m
* Qtrly total net revenue was $452 million, up 21% year over year
* Square Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted revenue $880m to $900m; sees Q1 adjusted revenue $190m to $193m
* Sees Q1 adjusted EPS $0.00 to $0.02, sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.19
* Transaction-based revenue was $402 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 35% from the fourth quarter of 2015
* Sees Q1 loss per share 7-9 cents, sees 2017 loss per share 20-24 cents
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year-Over-Year hardware revenue growth for the first quarter and full year of 2017 will be "more moderate" relative to prior periods
* Dont expect to see Starbucks transaction-based revenue going forward, to have negative impact on y-o-y growth in total net revenue in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2l0PNSu) Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V