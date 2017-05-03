May 3 Square Inc:
* Square Inc says total net revenue was $462 million in the
first quarter of 2017, up 22% compared to the first quarter of
2016
* Square Inc - in the first quarter of 2017, we processed
$13.6 billion of GPV, which represents an increase of 33% from
the first quarter of 2016
* Square Inc - sees Q2 total net revenue $532 million to
$538 million
* Square Inc - net loss per share, basic and diluted, was
$0.04 for the first quarter of 2017
* Sees adjusted EPS of $0.03 to $0.05 in Q2
* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance total net revenue $2.12b
to $2.16 b
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $450.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Square inc- current 2017 guidance adjusted revenue $890mln
to $910mln
* Sees net loss per share of $0.09 to $0.07 in q2
* Sees 2017 net loss per share of $0.24 to $0.20
* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance net loss per share $0.24
to $0.20
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $0.16 to $0.20
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $2.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance adjusted EPS diluted
$0.16 to $0.20
