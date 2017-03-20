Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 19 Squaretwo Financial Corp :
* SquareTwo financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings and court supervised business restructuring
* SquareTwo Financial Corp - Acquisition will occur through purchase of equity interests of some of company's subsidiaries, including its Canadian subsidiaries
* SquareTwo Financial - Upon completion of transaction & following transfer of servicing of accounts in U.S. to Resurgent, SquareTwo to wind down its U.S. operations
* Says wind-down process is expected to be completed by end of 2017
* Says SquareTwo's Canadian operations will continue under Resurgent's ownership
* SquareTwo Financial Corp - Company and its affiliates filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in U.S. bankruptcy court for southern district of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.