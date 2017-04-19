BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 SRC Energy Inc:
* SRC Energy issues preliminary first quarter 2017 operating results; begins financial reporting based on three product streams; updates 2017 guidance; announces first quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call date
* SRC Energy Inc- capital expenditures for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be approximately $95 million
* SRC Energy Inc- now expects to drill 116 gross wells in 2017 versus original guidance of 102 gross
* SRC Energy Inc- now expects to complete 104 gross wells this year versus original expectation of 95 gross completions.
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.