BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
March 10 SRG Securities Finance Ltd
* Approved sanction of credit facilities of 90 million rupees by State Bank of India, SME branch Udaipur Source text: bit.ly/2m7pjzh Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 A former compliance officer at UBS in London, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, has been charged with five counts of insider dealing over a single year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.