June 16 SRV YHTIOT:

* NEW EUR 100 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY FOR SRV GROUP PLC

* SRV GROUP PLC HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM BINDING EUR 100 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NORDIC BANKING CONSORTIUM

* LOAN REPLACES A SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY SIGNED IN 2014

* NEW CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF 16 JUNE 2020