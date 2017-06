May 24 SRV YHTIOT OYJ:

* HOSPITAL DISTRICT OF HELSINKI AND UUSIMAA HUS HAS SELECTED SRV TO IMPLEMENT SILTASAIRAALA HOSPITAL, LARGEST CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN ITS HISTORY.

* TARGET BUDGET OF SILTASAIRAALA HOSPITAL, WITH RESPECT TO SRV, IS EUR 230 MILLION

* PROJECT WILL BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY IN JUNE WITH A DEVELOPMENT PHASE THAT WILL RUN TO END OF YEAR

* ACTUAL CONSTRUCTION WORK OF HOSPITAL WILL BEGIN IN EARLY 2018, AT WHICH TIME PROJECT WILL BE ENTERED IN SRV'S ORDER BACKLOG

* CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2022