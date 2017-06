April 27 SRV YHTIOT OYJ

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 223.7 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 187 MILLION)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 7.3 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 3.7 MILLION)

* FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE AND OPERATING PROFIT TO IMPROVE ON 2016 (REVENUE EUR 884 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT EUR 27.7 MILLION)

* ALTHOUGH DEVELOPER-CONTRACTED HOUSING WILL BE COMPLETED ON A STEADIER SCHEDULE THAN IN 2016, A SIGNIFICANT PART OF OPERATING PROFIT WILL STILL BE MADE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)