May 2 SS Lazio SpA:

* Signs contract with Twenty SpA, owner of brand Seleco, which becomes SS Lazio official sponsor

* Contract is valid until June 30, 2018

* Contract value is EUR 4 million ($4.36 million) until June 30, 2018

* Contract envisages a renewal option for 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons for value of EUR 4 million per season