US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc :
* SS&C Technologies reports 20th straight quarter of revenue growth in q1 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue rose 25.8 percent to $407.7 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* SS&C Technologies Holdings sees q2 2017 adjusted revenue $408.0 million - $416.0 million
* SS&C sees q2 2017 adjusted net income $93.7 million - $98.0 million
* SS&C sees fy 2017 adjusted revenue $1,664.0 million - $1,686.0 million
* SS&C sees fy 2017 adjusted net income $399.0 million - $412.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $406.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $413.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture