June 15 SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ :

* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OFFERS UP TO 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILT OFFERING

* ‍SHARES CORRESPOND TO UP TO APPROXIMATELY 9.8 PER CENT OF ALL SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN COMPANY IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO OFFERING​

* ‍BOOK-BUILDING WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXPECTED TO END NO LATER THAN ON 16 JUNE 2017​

* ‍OFFERING WILL BE MANAGED BY EVLI AS LEAD MANAGER AND SOLE BOOKRUNNER​