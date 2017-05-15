GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for biggest rise in two months
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
May 15 SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
LONDON, June 19 Emerging stocks enjoyed their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks on Monday though weaker oil prices took a toll on many markets, with Russia's rouble down half a percent.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate