BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4 SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL)
* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 250 APARTMENTS IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM
* INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE IS 65 MSEK
* PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START DURING Q1 OF 2020 WITH OCCUPATION FROM Q4 OF 2021.
* ACQUIRING A NEW HOUSING PROJECT IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM FROM NILS JOHNNY FASTIGHETS AB
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.