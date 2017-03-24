BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Ssm Holding AB (publ) IPO-SSMH.ST:
* Ssm acquires project in the municipality of Stockholm for approximately 260 cooperative apartments
* Purchase price is a total of 500 million Swedish crowns ($57 million).
Construction start is planned in 2018 with occupancy during 2020.
($1 = 8.8365 Swedish crowns)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.