April 6 SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* OFFER PRICE IN SSM'S IPO SET AT SEK 59 PER SHARE

* RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 540 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE OFFER

* SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL) - ASSUMING OVERALLOTMENT OPTION IS EXERCISED IN FULL, OFFER WILL INCLUDE 11,285,106 SHARES, ABOUT 29 PERCENT OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES FOR OFFER AND A TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 666 MILLION