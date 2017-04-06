BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
April 6 SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL):
* OFFER PRICE IN SSM'S IPO SET AT SEK 59 PER SHARE
* RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 540 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE OFFER
* SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL) - ASSUMING OVERALLOTMENT OPTION IS EXERCISED IN FULL, OFFER WILL INCLUDE 11,285,106 SHARES, ABOUT 29 PERCENT OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES FOR OFFER AND A TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 666 MILLION
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million