May 18 SSP Group Plc

* H1 revenue 1.07 billion STG vs 896.7 million STG

* H1 underlying earnings per share of 4.2 pence

* H1 interim dividend of 3.2 pence per share, up 28.0%

* H1 like-for-like sales growth up 2.9% versus up 3.3%

* H1 operating profit 41.8 million STG versus 29.9 million STG

* Second half has started in line with expectations

* Second half has started in line with expectations

* Joint venture in India has started well and encouraged by progress there