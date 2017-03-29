March 29 SSY Group Ltd:

* FY group achieved a net profit of HK$490 million (or RMB420 million) which represented a year-on-year increase of 21.3%

* FY revenue of HK$2,361 million, representing an increase of 6.3%

* Group resolved to pay on 9 June 2017 a final dividend for year ended 2016 of HK$0.03 per share