BRIEF-Exxon, Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
May 11 STMicroelectronics
* STMicroelectronics CFO says expects to meet or exceed long-promised 10 percent operating margin target in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.