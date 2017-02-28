Feb 28 St. James's Place Plc

* Announces that David Bellamy has decided to step down from board at end of 2017 after 26 years as an executive, the last 11 of which he has served as Chief Executive Officer

* Andrew Croft will succeed david as chief executive officer

* Craig Gentle, currently chief risk officer, will join board as chief financial officer

* David will remain with group in an advisory capacity and will take on role of non-executive chairman of our new international operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)